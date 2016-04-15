版本:
BRIEF-Canada's Bains: having constructive conversations with Bombardier

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Canada Innovation Minister Bains, asked if Bombardier has rejected proposal from government, says still engaged with company

* Bains: we're having constructive conversations with company, going back and forth on a lot of issues

* Canada's Bains: it's been a very positive back and forth with Bombardier Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

