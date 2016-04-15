BRIEF-Canada's Bains: having constructive conversations with Bombardier

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Canada Innovation Minister Bains, asked if Bombardier has rejected proposal from government, says still engaged with company
* Bains: we're having constructive conversations with company, going back and forth on a lot of issues
* Canada's Bains: it's been a very positive back and forth with Bombardier Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: