BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Feb 7 Bombardier Inc
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
* Canada innovation minister says investment in Bombardier reflects vote of confidence in leadership of company
* Canada transportation minister says Ottawa gave less money to Bombardier than it asked for because company's fortunes improved
* Bombardier's CEO says one-third of government aid will go to CSeries
* Canada innovation minister says Bombardier has strong track record of repaying its loans
* Canada innovation minister says the commitment we got from company will secure 4,000 jobs in Canada
* Canada innovation minister says loans to Bombardier will have no interest rate
* Bombardier's CEO says government aid is right level of support given our actual position, our financial situation has improved a lot
* Bombardier's CEO does not answer directly when asked about firm's share structure
* Bombardier's CEO says company's five-year plan did not assume any support from Ottawa, says aid "is very good news"
* Canada trade minister, asked about potential WTO challenge by Brazil, "we'll fight that where we need to fight that", notes other nations support aerospace sectors
* Canada's trade minister says "I'm very much prepared to defend what we're doing"
* Bombardier's CEO says Quebec's earlier investment in CSeries is fully compliant with WTO rules Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation