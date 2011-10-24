版本:
N.Sea Grane field back to full output -Statoil

OSLO Oct 24 Statoil's Grane oil and gas field in the North Sea is back to full production of some 150,000 barrels per day after technical problems reduced output to a fifth of its normal level for several weeks, the Norwegian firm said on Monday.

"Normal operation was restored on the Statoil-operated Grane field in the North Sea on 18 October," the firm said in a statement. "Grane produced some 30,000 barrels of oil per day during the slowdown, or roughly 20 percent of normal output."

Statoil said on Oct. 7 that the field would see reduced production for the next three to six weeks due to technical problems.

Statoil holds a 36.66 percent stake in the field, while ConocoPhilips has 6.17 percent, ExxonMobil 28.22 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro 28.94 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

