BRIEF-Norway's oil fund buys property worth 155 mln euros from Prologis

July 22 (Reuters) -

* Norway's oil fund says Norges Bank Investment Management paid 155 million euros for a 50 percent stake in 8 buildings through its joint venture with U.S. Prologis

* The logistics portfolio in which it has bought the stake comprises eight buildings in the United Kingdom, Poland and France, and is valued at 310 million euro

* The transaction did not include any debt financing

* Norges Bank Investment Management bought its stake from Prologis, who previously owned 100 percent of the portfolio

* Prologis will continue to perform the asset management of the portfolio on behalf of the joint venture Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)