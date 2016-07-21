BRIEF-Norway wealth fund says sold two US properties for $91 mln

BRIEF-Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday
July 21 Norway's wealth fund says:
* Has sold its 45-percent interest in two large logistics properties in the U.S. through its joint venture with Prologis . One property was New Jersey and one was near Boston
* Disposed of its interest for $43.8 million and $47.5 million respectively. The two disposals were unrelated, but were both completed in April 2016
* It bought the properties in May 2015, as part of a large portfolio consisting of 322 properties located across 17 U.S. states, by acquiring a 45-percent interest in the portfolio for $2.3 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday
* Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 16 Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology fund backed by Canada's Power Financial Corp , has invested an undisclosed amount in finance startup Street Contxt, Portag3's president said in an interview on Monday.