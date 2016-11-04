BRIEF-Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Statoil Asa
* Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions
* Statoil says Aker Solutions gets topside contract, FMC and Technip get EPCI contracts, no value provided
* FMC Technologies and Technip will jointly deliver an EPCI contract (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) - subsea, umbilicals, risers, flowlines - including subsea template, manifold, subsea trees, completion system, wellheads, pipelines, risers, control systems, control cable and marine operations
* Aker Solutions in Trondheim will be awarded the contract for the Åsgard topside work. The Åsgard A production vessel will be modified to receive oil and gas from the Trestakk field
* Field is offshore Norway
* Full Trestakk investments are estimated at 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.