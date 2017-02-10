Norway oil directorate authorises Ormen Lange plant expansion

Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.

The decision, which had been expected, paves the way for increasing the plant's export capacity to 84 million standard cubic metres per day from 70 million today. Ormen Lange can provide up to 40 percent of Britain's gas needs.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)