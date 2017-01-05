BRIEF-Telenor considering several options for India unit -CEO

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food's Q1 sales ILS 83.3 mln
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Thursday:
* Still considering several options for its India unit, is currently in the midst of a process
* Company is working very actively to exit Vimpelcom investment, declines to give a timeline
* Also working hard to find a solution to its challenges in the Danish market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banro provides update on previous incident at its Namoya mine site
* Board elected to decrease membership of board to seven members, effective with close of meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qjBlsf) Further company coverage: