版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Telenor considering several options for India unit -CEO

Jan 5 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Thursday:

* Still considering several options for its India unit, is currently in the midst of a process

* Company is working very actively to exit Vimpelcom investment, declines to give a timeline

* Also working hard to find a solution to its challenges in the Danish market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐