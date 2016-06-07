BRIEF-Norway's sovereign wealth fund raises stake in Hudson Square joint venture

June 7 Norway sovereign wealth fund:
* Says acquired additional 4 percent in the Hudson Square
joint venture with Trinity Church Wall Street, bringing the
total share up to 48 percent for the duration of the 75-year
ownership period
* Says Norges Bank real estate management paid $142 million
for the additional share of four percent, bringing the total
investment up to $1.7 billion
* Says Trinity Church Wall Street maintains a majority
interest of 51 percent in the joint venture
* Says joint venture has selected real estate firm Hines as
operating partner for the portfolio
* Says portfolio consists of 11 office buildings in Hudson
Square in New York, comprising 4.9 million square feet of
commercial space. At present, the buildings are approximately 94
percent leased
