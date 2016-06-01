版本:
BRIEF-Norway's prime minister: No plans to change oil industry taxes

June 1 Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament:

* No plans to change oil industry taxation

* Changing oil industry taxation would likely lead to higher unemployment

* "This would be the wrong time to change conditions. I won't give the oil industry signals today that we are changing conditions, that would lead to fewer jobs." (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

