BRIEF-Norway approves Statoil's $981 million Oseberg expansion

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 (Reuters) -
* Norway's oil ministry says Oseberg Vestflanken 2 field approved for development
* Statoil separately reiterates 2015 projection of reserves at 110 million barrels of oil equivalent; investments estimated at NOK 8.2 billion ($980.59 million)
* The Oseberg Vestflanken 2 development consists of an unmanned wellhead platform with ten well slots. In addition two existing subsea wells will be reused. All wells will be remote-controlled from Oseberg field centre
* Statoil says project resilient, even in a low oil price environment
* Partners in the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 production licence: Statoil Petroleum AS (49.3%), Petoro AS (33.6%), Total E&P Norge AS (14.7%) and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (2.4%)
* First oil is scheduled for the second quarter of 2018 Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3623 Norwegian crowns)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.