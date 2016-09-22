BRIEF-Norway's wealth fund buys stake in Washington D.C. property

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Norway's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday:
* makes new property investment in Washington, D.C. through joint venture with MetLife
* says the seller is a joint venture between StonebridgeCarras and Walton Street Capital, llc
* says has acquired a 47.5 percent interest in constitution square, an 842,000 square foot office property
* says acquired its 47.5 percent interest for an initial payment to seller of 71.3 million dollars and has committed to a total projected cost of 200.4 million dollars Source text: here (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.