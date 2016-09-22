版本:
BRIEF-Norway's wealth fund buys stake in Washington D.C. property

Sept 22 Norway's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday:

* makes new property investment in Washington, D.C. through joint venture with MetLife

* says the seller is a joint venture between StonebridgeCarras and Walton Street Capital, llc

* says has acquired a 47.5 percent interest in constitution square, an 842,000 square foot office property

* says acquired its 47.5 percent interest for an initial payment to seller of 71.3 million dollars and has committed to a total projected cost of 200.4 million dollars Source text: here (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

