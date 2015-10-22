BRIEF-Safran CEO says LEAP engine development on track

UPDATE 1-China-U.S. trade tensions high on Big Oil's worry list
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)
Oct 22 Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin speaking to journalists after Q3 results:
* Development of all three versions of LEAP engine "progressing very well"
* Still discussing future narrowbody output levels with Airbus/Boeing, no change in risks since comments made in the summer, always aims to reply positively to customers but no deadline for decision
* Safran decided to rework silvercrest engine after initial series of tests
* Still aims to finalise space JV with Airbus by end-year
* Ceo says preparing reply to eu questionnaire on engine services market, declines further comment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)