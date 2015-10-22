版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 16:10 BJT

BRIEF-Dassault ready to offer Rafale to Canada, hopes India deal this yr

Oct 22 Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier briefing French aerospace journalists:

* Wrote to Canada PM-elect Trudeau to congratulate and offering Rafale if F-35 no longer considered

* Waiting for new Silvercrest enngine schedule from Safran before first flight of Falcon 5X, originally scheduled for summer 2015 then Sept/Oct

* Thales returning gradually to good margins, Dassault is shareholder for long term

* US businesss jet market recovering, China market flat

* Hopes to sign India Rafale deaal by end-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐