BRIEF-Boeing exec says demand for fuel-saving jets to stay robust

Nov 7 Boeing Sales Chief John Wojick to
reperters ahead of Dubai Airshow:
* Boeing sales chief says 787 dispatch reliability around 99
percent, some airlines reaching 99.7 percent
* Sees continued demand for fuel-saving jets, doubts oil
prices stay low indefinitely
* Soubts would make 2-perrcent leap in 737 production in one
go
* Commercial sales chief says expects to reach book-to-bill
ratio around 1 in 2015
* Sees more demand for second-hand smaller single-aisle
aircraft like 737-700 or A319 due low oil prices
* Boeing sales chief says will only raise 737 output based
on solid demand from creditworthy customers
* Sees few more 777 orders this year, sees no reason to cut
output at current level of demand
* Boeing sales chief sees demand for easily 2000 jets in
'middle of market', no hurry to decide whether to build new jet
* Has had no significant talks with Bombardier on partnering
with them
