版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 1日 星期二 02:34 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing exec says new jet programs on track

Feb 29 Boeing Marketing Vice-President Randy Tinseth at Istat air finance conference:

* Exec reaffirms plans to increase narrow-body 737 production, says demand outstrips supply

* Exec says 787-10 on track to fly in 2017, first delivery in 2018

* Exec says 777X on time with development and meeting performance targets

* Exec sees 20-year demand for 1,000 passenger planes converted into freighters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐