BRIEF-Safran sees LEAP engine production beyond 2035

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Safran investor day:
* Chairman says new medium-target financial targets could be beaten
* Safran sees 37,500 new aircraft deliveries in next 20 yrs, includes 22,400 for short/medium range
* CEO says CFM LEAP engine production will probably go beyond 2035
* CEO says plans to triple M88 military engine production to 6 a month
* Engines head says LEAP engine development is on track
* Engines head Olivier Andries says there has been no issue with LEAP engine on Airbus A320neo flight tests
* Engines head Andries says LEAP-1B engine for Boeing 737 performing well in flight tests
* Engines head says confident both Boeing and Airbus versions of LEAP engine will be on spec when they enter service
* Engines head says first Comac C919 test flight expected this year
* CEO says CFM engine venture is core of Safran, intend to remain partner of GE
* CEO says working to lower breakeven point in engine nacelles business
* Engines head says plans to produce over 1,650 CFM56 engines in 2016, then slowing to make way for LEAP engine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.