BRIEF-Safran sees 40 pct drop in LEAP engine unit costs by 2020

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Safran
* CFO says research and development spending peaked in 2014, capex to peak in 2016
* CFO says confirms dividend policy of 40 percent payout ratio in future
* CFO says targets 40 percent drop in production costs on LEAP engine between 2016 and 2020
* Services head says CFM aftermarket on higher trend than predicted in 2013
* CFO says capex will be strong in 2017, to gradually decrease by end of decade
* CFO says LEAP engine to break even by end of decade
* CEO says Safran would not object to buying company with lower margins if it has a plan to improve them
* CEO says prediction of 40 percent cut in LEAP engine unit costs by 2020 driven by labour and materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.