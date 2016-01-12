版本:
BRIEF-Airbus' Leahy says pushing for A330 production rate of 7-8/mth

Jan 12 Airbus Sales Chief John Leahy:

* says has 67 percent market share for a320neo versus 737 max

* 8 a330s a month

* says a320neo delivery delay is "thanks to pratt & whitney"

* says pushing for A330 production rate of 7-8/mth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

