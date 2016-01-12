版本:
BRIEF-Airbus' Leahy expects new customers for A380 in 2016

Jan 12 Airbus plane unit Sales Chief John Leahy:

* says working on other sales campaigns for a380

* says will be seeing new customers for a380 in 2016

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

