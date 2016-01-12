版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus says will continue to see progression of deliveries to China

Jan 12 Airbus plane unit CEO Fabrice Bregier:

* says will continue to see progression of deliveries of planes to china (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

