BRIEF-Airbus plans to deliver at least 50 A350s this year

Jan 12 Airbus plane unit CEO Fabrice Bregier: * says plans to deliver at least 50 a350 this year

* says have supply chain issues that go beyond zodiac, but "this is more normal business"

* says has deselected zodiac aerospace from a330neo programme due to recent delays

* says zodiac aerospace management has been in denial about cabin delays

* says iata traffic growth figures are "extremely cautious" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

