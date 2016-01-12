版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus says working on sales campaigns for well over 25 A380s

Jan 12 Airbus plane unit sales chief John Leahy:

* Says working on sales campaigns for well in excess of 25 A380s (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐