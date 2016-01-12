版本:
2016年 1月 12日

BRIEF-Airbus raises 2016 list prices by 1.1 pct

Jan 12 Airbus plane unit Sales Chief John Leahy:

* says to increase list prices by 1.1 percent in 2016

(Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

