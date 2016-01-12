版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus expects stable A380 deliveries in 2016, 2017

Jan 12 Airbus plane unit Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier:

* Says Confident In Ability Of Supply Chain To Handle A320 Production Ramp-Up

* Says expects to deliver similar number of A380s in 2016 and 2017 to the 27 delivered last year

* Says mulling stretched version of A350 but decision unlikely this year

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

