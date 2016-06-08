BRIEF-Sanofi files investor presentation with SEC on proposed acquisition of Medivation

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* Sanofi says filed investor presentation on proposed acquisition of Medivation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
* Sanofi says its proposal is not subject to any financing condition,
* Sanofi says it is confident in its ability to receive all regulatory approvals
* Sanofi says its is willing to enter into customary confidentiality agreement which would include a standstill clause to give time for Medivation to conduct a sale process
* Sanofi says the record date to determine Medivation shareholders entitled to give their written consent has been established as June 1 and expects the initial Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) waiting period to expire on June 13.
* Sanofi says it anticipates filing definitive consent solicitation materials in mid-June
* Sanofi says it has signed a consent on June 3 for the shares it owns in Medivation and therefore expects that the 60-day consent solicitation period will conclude no later than August 1 Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing