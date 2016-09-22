版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-Total does not plan to take full control of SunPower -Pouyanne

Sept 22 Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told investors on Thursday that the firm does not intend to take full control of subsidiary SunPower Corp, the No. 2 solar panel maker in the United States.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐