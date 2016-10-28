CORRECTED-BRIEF-BNP Paribas says may raise dividend payout ratio as part of 2017-2020 plan

(Corrects name of Chief Operating Officer)
Oct 28 BNP Paribas' Chief Operating
Officer Philippe Bordenave made the following comments during a
call with analysts on Friday:
* BNP Paribas says may adjust dividend policy and raise
payout ratio for the new strategic plan, it will depend on
regulation.
* Says it won't be an issue if complete disposal of first
Hawaiian bank goes beyond 2017.
* Says can adjust to any scenarios of Brexit without having
to make dramatic moves.
* Says new strategic plan for 2017-2020 to have a new
chapter of cost savings.
* Says - "we are clearly conscious we have to work on a cost
side."
* Says works at increasing fees in domestic retail markets,
can expect improvement as soon as equity markets improve
