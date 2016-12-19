BRIEF-Antin Infrastructure Partners to sell FPS Towers to American Tower Corp and PGGM

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 American Tower Corp
* Antin Infrastructure Partners entered into a definitive agreement with American Tower Corporation (ATC) and Dutch pension fund manager PGGM on Dec. 16 for the sale of 100 percent of FPS Towers, the infrastructure investment firm said in a statement.
* The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2017, pending the the consultation of FPS Towers' employees representative body and regulatory approval, according to the statement.
* The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
* ATC and PGGM expect to fund the equity portion of the transaction proportionally to their interests in the joint venture, ATC said in a separate statement
* ATC said it expected to fund the debt portion
* HSBC is acting as financial advisor to ATC Europe, ATC said.
* FPS Towers owns and operates 2,400 wireless tower sites across France Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.