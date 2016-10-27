BRIEF-Technip expects another project with FMC this year -CEO

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Technip Sa
* Technip's CEO Thierry Pilenko says he expected to sign at least one additional project in alliance with FMC Technologies this year, after the companies recorded a first project, the track development of the Lancaster field in the North Sea.
* Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives after its third quarter results beat expectations. The company said also that its merger talks with FMC Technologies were on track and should close by January ahead of schedule. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.