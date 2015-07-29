BRIEF-Broadcaster CME expects OIBDA growth of 45-55 pct at constant rates in 2015

July 29 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Says in presentation expects OIBDA growth of 45-55 percent
at constant rates in 2015, up from previous outlook of 40-50
percent growth
* Says expects free cash flow, excluding charges not
included in OIBDA, of $45 million to $55 million at actual rates
in 2015, up from previous outlook of $40 million to $50 million
* Says in regulatory filing that if FX rates from H1 persist
for remainder of 2015, would expect revenue at actual rates to
remain below 2014 levels for rest of year
* Says results caused by translation into dollars would mask
an improvement in operating trends that are evident so far this
year and that it believes will continue throughout 2015
* Says continues to expect TV advertising markets in the
countries it operates will grow overall for the full year
(Reporting By Jason Hovet)