BRIEF-Broadcaster CME says expects positive free cash flow trend to continue this year

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
Oct 27 Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
* Says expects its tv ad markets will grow overall at constant rates for the full year
* Says due to improvement in H2 2014, the comparative period makes year-on-year growth more challenging during remainder of 2015
* Says expects positive free cash flow trend to continue during course of the year largely due to improved operating performance and ability to pay interest in kind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing