BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees stronger OIBDA margin in fourth quarter

Oct 27 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Co-CEO Del Nin says expects OIBDA margin in Q4/15 will be stronger than in Q4/14 Further company coverage:

