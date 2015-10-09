版本:
BRIEF-Broadcaster CME Czech unit to raise prices by 6 pct in 2016 -sales director

Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) Czech unit, which operates the country's biggest channeel TV Nova, will raise its basic pricelist by 6 percent in 2016, sales director Jan Vlcek said.

* He said on the firm's website that improved economy and increased consumption were causing the market as a whole to grow at the moment. Further company coverage:

