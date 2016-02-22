版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 22日 星期一

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME says on clear path to reducing debt

Feb 22 Central European Media Enterprises

* co-CEO Michael Del Nin says, after new refinancing, there is clear path to reducing our debt

* says expected free cash flow in coming years combined with anticipated warrants proceeds will allow us to substantially pay down EUR 251 million term loan when it comes due in 2018

* "If successful we will not have another maturity we need to address until the end of 2019, almost four years from now. However, that does not prevent us from seeking to act in the market opportunistically before then if it benefits us financially," he says on analysts' Q4 earnings call Further company coverage:

