BRIEF-Czech air carrier Travel Service to get 16 new Boeing 737-8 MAX planes

Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* Travel Service says overall plan is to purchase 25 planes by 2021

* Most of the total to be purchased through leasing firms, three to be bought directly

* Travel Service is privately-controlled charter airline, owns part of Czech flagship carrier Czech Airlines

