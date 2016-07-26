BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees Czech market revenue picking up

July 26 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Co-CEO Christoph Mainusch says expects revenue in Czech
market for full year to grow faster than 1 percent seen in H1,
already seeing good signs of this in July and August
* Net revenue in biggest market, the Czech Republic, was
down 2.3 percent in second quarter
* CME says advertisers allocated more of their budgets for
television to the first quarter of 2016 at lower season prices,
which negatively impacted second quarter
* CME estimates TV ad spending in its six markets grew 5
percent in H1
