BRIEF-Broadcaster CME anticipates no impact of AT&T-Time Warner deal

Oct 25 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Broadcaster CME co-CEO Michael Del Nin says on conference call: anticipates proposed AT&T acquisition of Time Warner would not have impact on CME

* CME's main shareholder is Time Warner. On Saturday, AT&T Inc said it had agreed to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion Further company coverage:

