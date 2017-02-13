版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

Feb 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐