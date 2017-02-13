BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Feb 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.