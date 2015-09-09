版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三

BRIEF-Philippines' Ayala to invest in solar power project

Sept 9 Ayala Corp :

* Says to invest in solar power project in Negros Oriental Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1UA72u5] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)

