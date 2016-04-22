版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 11:35 BJT

BRIEF-Templeton-backed dorm builder eyes Philippine listing

April 22 MyTown, a dormitory builder backed by Mark Mobius' Templeton EM fund, says

* Plans to list shares in the Philippines by late 2017 or early 2018 (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)

