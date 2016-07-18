版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 10:07 BJT

BRIEF-Cemex Philippines to invest $300 mln on new cement plant

July 18 Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc

* Says will invest $300 million on a new cement plant Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)

