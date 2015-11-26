BRIEF-Board of Italy's state railways resigns - statement

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
Nov 26 Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane Spa said on Thursday:
* the board had resigned Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.