BRIEF-Finmeccanica appeals market watchdog's order to raise Ansaldo bid -statement

March 16 Italy's Finmeccanica :

* Appeals to a regional administrative court an order made by market watchdog Consob last month forcing Hitachi to raise its bid for Ansaldo STS to 9.899 euros per share from an original bid price of 9.50 euros per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

