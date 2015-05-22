BRIEF-Russia's Mechel recommends dividend of 0.05 roubles per preferred share

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
May 22 Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Friday:
Board of Directors recommended dividend payment of 0.05 roubles per preferred share for 2014 or 6.9 million roubles ($138,408) in total.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 49.8525 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC