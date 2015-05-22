版本:
BRIEF-Russia's Mechel recommends dividend of 0.05 roubles per preferred share

May 22 Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Friday:

Board of Directors recommended dividend payment of 0.05 roubles per preferred share for 2014 or 6.9 million roubles ($138,408) in total.

($1 = 49.8525 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

