MOSCOW May 8 Russia and China signed a raft of agreements on Friday aimed at deepening economic ties between the two countries, including a deal for Russia's Sberbank to open a 6 billion yuan ($966.43 million) credit line with China Development Bank.

The deals were signed as part of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting Moscow for the 70th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jason Bush)