BRIEF-Russia's Nord Gold says Q4 revenue up 4 pct yr/yr

Jan 26 Russia's Nord Gold :

* Says Q4 output up 2 percent year-on-year to 241,900 gold equivalent ounces;

* Q4 revenue up 4 percent year-on-year to $264 million;

* FY 2016 production is expected between 950,000 and 1.0 million ounces. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)