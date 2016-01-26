BRIEF-Russia's Nord Gold says Q4 revenue up 4 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
Jan 26 Russia's Nord Gold :
* Says Q4 output up 2 percent year-on-year to 241,900 gold equivalent ounces;
* Q4 revenue up 4 percent year-on-year to $264 million;
* FY 2016 production is expected between 950,000 and 1.0 million ounces. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Stemline Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock