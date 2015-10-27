BRIEF-Russia's Yandex raises 2015 sales growth forecast

Oct 27 Yandex says:
* "We are increasing our previously announced revenue
guidance and now expect our rouble-based revenue to grow in the
range of 14 percent to 16 percent in the full year 2015 compared
with 2014" (previous forecast: 11-13 percent);
* Q3 net income was 4.3 billion roubles ($67.53 million),
down 2 percent compared with Q3 2014;
* Adjusted net income at 3.5 billion roubles, down 10
percent compared with Q3 2014;
* Revenues at 15.4 billion roubles, up 18 percent compared
with Q3 2014;
* Adjusted EBITDA at 6.0 billion roubles, up 2 percent
compared with Q3 2014;
* Adjusted EBITDA margin at 39.0 percent;
* Cash, cash equivalents and deposits at 55.1 billion
roubles as of Sept. 30, 2015.
($1 = 63.6725 roubles)
