版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 27日 星期二 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Russia's Yandex raises 2015 sales growth forecast

Oct 27 Yandex says:

* "We are increasing our previously announced revenue guidance and now expect our rouble-based revenue to grow in the range of 14 percent to 16 percent in the full year 2015 compared with 2014" (previous forecast: 11-13 percent);

* Q3 net income was 4.3 billion roubles ($67.53 million), down 2 percent compared with Q3 2014;

* Adjusted net income at 3.5 billion roubles, down 10 percent compared with Q3 2014;

* Revenues at 15.4 billion roubles, up 18 percent compared with Q3 2014;

* Adjusted EBITDA at 6.0 billion roubles, up 2 percent compared with Q3 2014;

* Adjusted EBITDA margin at 39.0 percent;

* Cash, cash equivalents and deposits at 55.1 billion roubles as of Sept. 30, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.6725 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐