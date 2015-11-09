版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Russia's CTC Media says Q3 net profit at 2.75 bln roubles

Nov 9 CTC Media says:

* Q3 net profit rose 138 percent, year-on-year, to 2.75 billion roubles ($42.7 million) versus 1.15 billion roubles in Q3 2014;

* Q3 revenues fell 15 percent, year-on-year, to 4.93 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA down 69 percent year-on-year at 0.57 billion roubles;

* Net cash position of $100.3 mln at the end of the period;

* The board has decided not to declare a dividend to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4300 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐