BRIEF-Russia's CTC Media says Q3 net profit at 2.75 bln roubles

Nov 9 CTC Media says:

* Q3 net profit rose 138 percent, year-on-year, to 2.75 billion roubles ($42.7 million) versus 1.15 billion roubles in Q3 2014;

* Q3 revenues fell 15 percent, year-on-year, to 4.93 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA down 69 percent year-on-year at 0.57 billion roubles;

* Net cash position of $100.3 mln at the end of the period;

* The board has decided not to declare a dividend to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2015.