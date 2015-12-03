BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal proposes special dividend of $0.30/share

Dec 3 Polymetal International Plc
says:
* On Dec. 2, 2015, the board of directors of the company
approved a special dividend of $0.30 per share for the year
ending Dec. 31, 2015, representing approximately $127 million in
total.
* This brings total dividends declared for this year to
$0.38 per share (2014: $0.41) or $161 million and an annual
dividend yield to 4.6 percent;
* The special dividend will be paid on Dec. 24, 2015, in
U.S. dollars, with an option for shareholders to elect to
receive the dividend in pounds sterling.
